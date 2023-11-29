U.S. Steel indefinitely idling Granite City Works

MUNHALL, Pa. — United States Steel Corp. is indefinitely idling the Granite City Works remaining blast furnace, two months after the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer temporarily shut the steelmaking operations in response to a sharp cut in demand due to the United Autoworkers strike.

About 1,000 positions are being included in the WARN notices involving the temporary idling in September and now Tuesday’s announcement of an indefinite idling. U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) expects about 60% of the employees under the WARN notices will be impacted at the Illinois plant near St. Louis.

“This action was taken in order to help ensure melt capacity is balanced with our order book,” U.S. Steel said in a statement Tuesday.

