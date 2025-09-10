U.S. Steel makes operational shifts at Granite City Works

The newly acquired United States Steel Corp. has put into motion plans to change some operations at the Pittsburgh-based company’s plants, which will end up benefiting its operations in Allegheny County and in Indiana.

U.S. Steel will move the processing of steel slabs away from its Granite City Works in Illinois in favor of producing and processing steel slabs at two other integrated steel operations, the Mon Valley Works south of Pittsburgh and Gary Works in Indiana. But the decision will not be accompanied, as it has in previous years, with layoffs.

“There will be no idling of the plant, and the facility will be maintained in an operational state,” U.S. Steel told the Business Times on Monday.

A steel slab is a semifinished steel product that can be turned into other steel products.

