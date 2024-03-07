Use of deadly force justified in officer-involved shooting during investigation, Westmoreland DA say

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The use of deadly force against a suspect during a narcotics investigation at a North Huntingdon motel was justified, the Westmoreland County District Attorney has ruled.

Dontae Warner, 30, of McKeesport, was shot and killed by police on Sept. 5, 2023.

An undercover officer set up a drug buy with Warner in the Huntingdon Inn Motel parking lot.

When officers tried to arrest Warner, he maneuvered his 4,000-pound vehicle in a “deliberate and reckless manner.”

District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Warner drove toward police officers, striking two parked cars as he tried to escape.

Officers ultimately fired shots, killing Warner.

One officer was hurt in the incident.

Ziccarelli said the vehicle Warner was driving was considered a deadly weapon, justifying the officers’ use of force.

The criminal investigation is now closed.

