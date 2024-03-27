USPS looking to fill openings during April job fairs

PITTSBURGH — The USPS is holding several job fairs across western Pennsylvania in April.
The postal service is hiring to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, including city carriers, rural carriers, PSE clerks and mail handler assistants. A spokesperson for USPS says accepting a position is “the first step” to a potentially long career with the agency.
Each job fair takes place at a different post office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and USPS personnel will be at each event to answer questions.
Find the full list below:
April 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Wexford Post Office
10675 Perry Hwy.
Wexford, PA 15090
April 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Beaver Post Office
777 Corporation St.
Beaver, PA 15009
April 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Bellefonte Post Office
132 N. Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA 16823
April 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Bedford Post Office
201 S. Julien St.
Bedford, PA 15522
April 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Greensburg Post Office
238 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Greensburg, PA 15601
April 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Butler Post Office
345 S. Main St.
Butler, PA 16001
April 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Gibsonia Post Office
4098 Gibsonia Rd.
Gibsonia, PA 15044
April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Somerset Post Office
201 N. Center Ave.
Somerset, PA 15501
