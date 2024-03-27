USPS looking to fill openings during April job fairs

PITTSBURGH — The USPS is holding several job fairs across western Pennsylvania in April.

The postal service is hiring to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, including city carriers, rural carriers, PSE clerks and mail handler assistants. A spokesperson for USPS says accepting a position is “the first step” to a potentially long career with the agency.

Each job fair takes place at a different post office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and USPS personnel will be at each event to answer questions.

Find the full list below:

April 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wexford Post Office

10675 Perry Hwy.

Wexford, PA 15090

April 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Beaver Post Office

777 Corporation St.

Beaver, PA 15009

April 4 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Bellefonte Post Office

132 N. Allegheny St.

Bellefonte, PA 16823

April 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Bedford Post Office

201 S. Julien St.

Bedford, PA 15522

April 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Greensburg Post Office

238 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Greensburg, PA 15601

April 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Butler Post Office

345 S. Main St.

Butler, PA 16001

April 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Gibsonia Post Office

4098 Gibsonia Rd.

Gibsonia, PA 15044

April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Somerset Post Office

201 N. Center Ave.

Somerset, PA 15501

