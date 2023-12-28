USPS mailbox break-ins reported in Wexford, Cranberry, Ingomar

WEXFORD, Pa. — The United States Postal Service removed one of their collection mailboxes in Wexford because it was damaged after being broken into over the weekend, and Channel 11 learned it was not the only one.

“It’s very upsetting because now I can’t drop my mail off,” James Uhler said.

The postal inspector says someone pried open a collection mailbox in the Country Inn Shoppes Plaza on Christmas Day and took whatever was inside.

It happened right in front of a boutique and Channel 11 spoke with the owner about it.

“I think people are shocked and alarmed people go to these great lengths in the holiday season,” Janise Razum with Revibed Consignment Boutique said.

The inspector says there were three other break-ins in the area overnight on Christmas Eve at the Wexford, Cranberry and Ingomar post offices along Route 19.

The postal inspector is working with local police departments on this investigation and looking for the person responsible.

This time of year – there’s a high volume of mail, so the inspector says the mailboxes are usually pretty full. They don’t know how much mail was stolen.

“They know people mail cash checks and of gifts going out thankfully this mail is maintained regularly, they did hit it on Christmas Day, which means on Christmas Eve it was already empty,” Razum said.

If you believe you deposited mail into the mailboxes impacted days leading up to Christmas, the postal service recommends reaching out to them and making a complaint.

The postal service removed the damaged mailboxes and said they will replace them with more secured collection mailboxes to prevent this from happening again

