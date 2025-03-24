USW leaders vow to continue to fight U.S. Steel-Nippon deal, weigh Ancora’s takeover bid

United Steelworkers International leadership promised Friday to continue the fight against the $14.9 billion deal between United States Steel Corp. and Nippon Steel and in a letter to members highlighted an activist shareholder’s takeover attempt but stopped short of endorsing Ancora’s efforts.

Ancora, whose shares have increased to about 1.9% of U.S. Steel shares in recent months, in January launched a proxy battle that would include replacing nine members of the company’s board, install a new CEO and pull out of the planned acquisition by Nippon Steel. That acquisition was blocked by then-President Biden on Jan. 3 and is the subject of court action in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh. There’s also a potential for President Donald J. Trump to broker a deal that would not include full ownership of U.S. Steel (NYSE: X).

“We will continue to carefully scrutinize every aspect of Ancora’s plan,” the letter said.

