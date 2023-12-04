Uvalde Foundation honors Pittsburgh Police after arrests prevent potential violence at local school

PITTSBURGH — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is honoring Pittsburgh Police for their role in stopping potential violence at a local school.

Pittsburgh Police arrested two people after a social media threat surfaced against Pittsburgh Milliones University Preparatory School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Social media threat toward Pittsburgh school leads to 2 arrests, 4 guns recovered

The foundation was formed after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Foundation STIPNOW School Patrols National Director, James Earle noted in Sunday’s release: “We cannot as a nation afford to underestimate efforts such as those exemplified recently by Pittsburgh Police, in ending the cycle of violence; threatened or realized against our students, against our youth. The officers & department, under the current leadership; step by step, swiftly & in a calculated manner: ended a potential tragedy. The foundation asserts that departments across the nation themselves follow such example as in Pittsburgh.”

The foundation said that Pittsburgh Police joined Abby Zwermer of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia and several officers who responded to the Covenant School shooting in Tennesee in being honored.

