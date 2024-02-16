‘Vague threat’ found in Burgettstown school bathroom prompts increased security

Burgettstown Area School District plans to increase security on campus after writing was found on campus “that could be construed as a threat.”

According to a letter from the superintendent, there will be an increased police presence on campus Friday and Tuesday after administration was made aware Thursday of the writing, found on a restroom stall at the Middle/High School.

Superintendent Stephen Puskar said the writing “could be construed as a threat to the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.” While the threat was “very vague in nature,” it did indicate a date of Feb. 20, and steps being taken were “out of an abundance of caution,” he continued.

He said school police, who consulted with Smith Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police departments, will put the plan into place Friday and Tuesday, as there is no school Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group