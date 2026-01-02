Valentines on Ice invites skaters for romantic evening in Pittsburgh

Local

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Couples can enjoy a romantic evening of ice skating at an upcoming event in Pittsburgh.

Tickets are now on sale for CitiParks’ 20th-annual Valentines on Ice at the Schenley Park Ice Rink on Saturday, Feb. 14.

A family-friendly session for all ages will run from 3-5 p.m., followed by an adults (18+) session from 7-9 p.m.

The event will also offer caricatures, selfie booth photos, chocolates, roses and more.

Tickets are $9 per adult or child and $12 per couple. Skate rentals are an additional $3 per person.

