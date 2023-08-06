Vehicle breaks pole in 2 after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a pole and broke it in two in Penn Hills.

Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of Main Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the top part of the pole completely detached from the bottom. The vehicle was resting by a nearby house.

The driver and the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own. They were all treated by medics and their status is unknown at this time.

