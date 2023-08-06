Local

Vehicle breaks pole in 2 after crash in Penn Hills

By WPXI.com News Staff

Vehicle breaks pole in 2 after crash in Penn Hills A vehicle crashed into a pole and broke it in two in Penn Hills. (Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Penn Hills No.7 VFC)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a pole and broke it in two in Penn Hills.

Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of Main Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the top part of the pole completely detached from the bottom. The vehicle was resting by a nearby house.

The driver and the passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own. They were all treated by medics and their status is unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh zoo announces death of male lion
  • Over 3 dozen Mega Millions tickets sold in Pennsylvania win prize of $1,000 or more
  • Man bitten on head by bear in his Pennsylvania garage
  • VIDEO: Fans pack Latrobe Memorial Stadium for Steelers Friday Night Lights practice
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read