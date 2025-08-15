Vehicle crashes into creek in North Fayette Township

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into a creek in North Fayette Township on Wednesday.

The North Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the 1200 block of Oakdale Road at 8:58 p.m.

Firefighters said the car went about 150-200 feet off the road and crashed into a creek.

The driver got out using the sunroof.

Firefighters said the creek was not contaminated.

Crews had the car out and cleaned up the scene in about an hour and a half.

