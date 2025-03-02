Vehicle crashes into garage, ruptures gas line in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A vehicle smashed through a garage door and partially into the basement of a house in Brentwood this weekend.

Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company firefighters said the crash happened on the 3300 block of Sunview Drive at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle ruptured a gas line and caused significant damage to the house’s basement.

Crews turned the gas off to ensure everyone’s safety.

Members of the Baldwin Emergency Medical Service, Brentwood Borough Police Department and Whitehall Fire Company Station 301 also assisted.

Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they could not comment on injuries at this time.

