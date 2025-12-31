LYNWOOD-PRICEDALE, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a pole and sheared it in half in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say crews were called to the 500 block of Fayette Street in Lynwood-Pricedale at 9:30 a.m.

West Penn Power has been called to make repairs.

Photos from the scene shared by the Rostraver Township Fire Department show that there was some snow on the road.

No injuries were reported.

Vehicle crashes into pole, shears it in half in Westmoreland County (Rostraver Township Fire Department/Rostraver Township Fire Department)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group