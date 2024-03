PITTSBURGH — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Homewood South early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Braddock Avenue.

The pole was sheared and held up by wires after the crash. The road is blocked while repairs are made.

No injuries were reported.

