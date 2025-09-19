Vehicle destroyed by fire on Route 65 in Leetsdale

Flames destroyed a vehicle on Route 65 in Leetsale.

Members of the Leetsdale Fire Department said they received calls about a rollover crash that resulted in a vehicle fire in the area of the 100 block of Beaver Street early Thursday morning.

When crews arrived, they found that a vehicle fire was actually taking place in the nearby southbound lanes of Ohio River Boulevard (Route 65).

The flames were extinguished, but the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

