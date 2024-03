PITTSBURGH — A vehicle fire shut down the eastbound lanes of the Parkway East near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.

The fire is between Exit 74 to Beechwood Boulevard and Exit 77 to Edgewood/Swissvale.

Lanes reopened just before 10 p.m., but delays are still visible on traffic cameras.

Channel 11 is working to learn if anyone is hurt.

