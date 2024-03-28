Local

Vehicle hits pedestrian, crashes into business along McKnight Road

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Pedestrian hit A vehicle hit a pedestrian and a building in Ross Township on Thursday morning.

A vehicle hit a pedestrian and crashed into a Ross Township business on Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. near the Honey Baked Ham Company along McKnight Road.

Officials tell Channel 11 the pedestrian had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was being treated by medics on scene.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows damage to a front window and railing in front of the building.

