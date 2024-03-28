Vehicle hits pedestrian, crashes into business along McKnight Road

A vehicle hit a pedestrian and crashed into a Ross Township business on Thursday morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. near the Honey Baked Ham Company along McKnight Road.

Officials tell Channel 11 the pedestrian had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was being treated by medics on scene.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows damage to a front window and railing in front of the building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group