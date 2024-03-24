Vehicle knocks pole to ground after crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A pole toppled over after a crash in Penn Hills.

Members of the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company say the crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Texas Street after a vehicle hit a pole.

The pole fell on some wires at the time of the crash.

Firefighters say the driver was evaluated by medics at the scene.

