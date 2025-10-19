Vehicle left on its side after early-morning crash in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its side after a crash in Duquesne early Saturday morning.

In a social media post, the City of Duquesne Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection of Route 837 and Harden Avenue at 2:47 a.m. for a crash with a pole down.

Photos show a vehicle over a curb and on its side.

Officials say a person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

