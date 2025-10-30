Vehicle rolls onto its roof near I-70 in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rolled onto its roof near I-70 in Westmoreland County.

The Rostraver Township Fire Department said the crews were called to Exit 43 off I-70 East at 4:27 a.m. on Thursday.

An SUV was on its roof and resting along a small hillside when they arrived.

The people inside were able to get out on their own and were evaluated at the scene. Firefighters said no one needed to be taken to a hospital.

The scene was cleared and traffic was back to normal within 90 minutes.

