Vehicle smashes into house in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Munhall on Thursday.

The Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #4 said the crash happened at the 400 block of Brierly Lane early Thursday evening.

The vehicle smashed through the front of the house and through a garage door.

It smoked but flames never caught.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with no serious injuries reported.

