Vehicle thefts on the rise in Ingram; Hyundais, Kia act as main targets

INGRAM, Pa. — In the City of Pittsburgh, nearly 300 cars were stolen from September through the end of the year, now the Borough of Ingram is seeing the same trend.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates: As car thefts rise in Pittsburgh, the number of auto squad officers decreases

“It’s the one place you shouldn’t have to fear anything, lately it’s just gotten out of hand with crime,” said Tony Farrell who’s lived in Ingram his whole life.

The latest crime happened just one block over on Stratmore. Ingram Police said Tuesday night that a stolen Hyundai Elantra was stolen, windows broken. Just hours later, three parking spots away, another Elantra stolen from Crafton was found. It also had its windows broken.

“It’s nerve-wracking; that’s why I installed cameras. It was two males just walking down the street just trying car doors. You can tell they’d pause for a moment and just try to open them,” Farrell said.

Both cars are part of a national trend of stolen Hyundai and Kia vehicles. AAA is even partnering with local police departments to give free wheel locks to car owners who want to better protect their property.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> AAA distributing free steering wheel locks to Pittsburgh area Hyundai and Kia owners

“If someone is looking to steal a KIA or a Hyundai and they see these wheel locks it’s going to take them much longer to steal that vehicle so they will likely move on to another intended victim,” said Lynda Lambert with AAA.

While Allegheny County Police gave out 200 wheel locks at last week’s event, people in Farrell’s neighborhood are still staying vigilant.

“We all talk to one another those that don’t have cameras know I do and ask if I picked anything up this day and time we all try to work together,” Farrell said.

AAA will continue to have wheel lock events across our region in the coming weeks in Uniontown, Cranberry Township and Washington.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group