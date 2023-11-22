Vehicle veers off road to avoid collision, ends up on train tracks in Duquesne, police say

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on train tracks in Duquesne on Tuesday. Police tell Channel 11 they believe it was weather-related.

Photos shared with Channel 11 show a white SUV sitting on the train tracks near Grant Avenue.

Police said the SUV veered off the road and onto the tracks to avoid colliding with another car.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group