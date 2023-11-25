Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa — The McKees Rocks Police Department reminds residents to take steps to protect Kia and Hyundai vehicles from theft.

On Facebook, the department urges anyone who owns a car from either of these brands to use a steering wheel lock. They say this will deter potential thieves looking to take advantage of the vulnerable vehicles.

The department issued this reminder after “countless” vehicles were recovered Saturday morning in the borough. A vehicle shown in the post had its passenger side window broken and steering column “mutilated.”

