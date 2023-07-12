Verona fugitive arrested after being on the run for nearly a year

PITTSBURGH — A Verona man who has been on the run for almost a year has been arrested.

According to the Allegheny County sheriff’s office, Jaheed Aziz, 32, has been a fugitive since August 2022 when he didn’t show up for status hearings on four different cases.

Aziz had bench warrants issued against him in all four cases, which included charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, burglary and firearms charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives learned that Aziz was in a house at Allegheny Dwellings on Belleau Drive in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood.

Aziz refused to come out of the home and was found in a bedroom inside.

Aziz was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

