Veteran insight: Andrew McCutchen on the post-deadline world

Andrew McCutchen has played on a full spectrum of teams during his fifteen years in the big leagues. Some teams you could write off before the season started. Other teams fell flat despite high expectations. Still more teams stayed in the thick of an all-time playoff hunt. He’s seen it all.

Following the trade deadline, he’s the only veteran left, one of just two players in their thirties, the oldest on the roster by nearly six years.

In a year when the Pirates brought him home to serve as a veteran presence, McCutchen said he accepts the challenge of stepping up to do just that, holding his younger teammates accountable as they find their feet in the Major Leagues.

