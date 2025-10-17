Veteran receives free new roof at home in Verona thanks to ongoing project

VERONA, Pa. — An Army veteran has a new roof over his head.

Workers with JP Roofing and Siding spent the morning putting a new roof on William Jackson Jr.’s home in Verona.

The roof was installed at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The build was part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Habitat for Humanity helps bring that project to life.

Since 2016, the program has given new roofs to nearly 700 military members.

