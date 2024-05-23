Veterans Bridge inspection to cause single-lane restrictions

PITTSBURGH — Inspection activities on the I-579 Veterans Bridge will occur Thursday, weather permitting.

A single-lane restrictions will occur in the southbound direction on bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway, Penn Avenue, Smallman Street and Liberty Avenue on the southern end of the structure. Work will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews from The Markosky Engineering Group and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

