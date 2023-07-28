Veterans gather in Pittsburgh to honor 70th anniversary since end of Korean War

PITTSBURGH — A dedication to honor the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War was held in Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Thursday.

Korean War Veterans and Veteran Association members were joined by dignitaries from the South Korean city of Pohang-Si.

Most of the veterans were over 80 years old.

The groups gathered to dedicate the “Rose Sharon Walkway,” a landscaping project donated by the mayor and residents of Pohang-Si.

The walkway will lead to the Korean War Veterans Memorial and will honor the local veterans who for South Korean freedom.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group