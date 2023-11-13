Local

Veterans Leadership Program offering free food to military families in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Veterans and their families who need food can get some for free in Pittsburgh on Monday.

The Veterans Leadership Program is teaming up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hold a food distribution event.

Families can go to the Veterans Leadership Program building at 2934 Smallman Street at noon to get food.

Anyone coming in a vehicle is asked to enter Mulberry Way through 29th Street to gain access to the food pick-up line.

Fresh produce, nonperishable food, meat and milk will be given out until supplies run out.

