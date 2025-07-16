Vibrant Pittsburgh releases latest evaluation of Pittsburgh employers’ DEI efforts

PITTSBURGH — With detailed analysis of its gathered data and insights from top achieving companies, Vibrant Pittsburgh presented a holistic view of the state of diversity, equity and inclusion among local employers and companies during a webinar on Tuesday.

The webinar was Vibrant Pittsburgh’s annual Report to the Region, breaking down its most recent Vibrant Index, a data-based report that shows how local companies are working toward creating more inclusive workplaces.

Overall, Vibrant Index 6.0 evaluated 60 participating employers and companies comprising over 93,000 employees in the region. Participating companies represented 18 different industries. The index identified eight of those employers as “Vibrant Champions,” who scored at or above the 95th percentile in at least seven out of the nine pillar areas of the index. The Vibrant Champions identified in this year’s index include: Achieva, Aires, Community College of Allegheny County, Schell Games, UPMC, Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, YWCA and one employer that chose to not be publicly recognized.

