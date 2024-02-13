Local

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Pittsburgh next week

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Pittsburgh next week, marking her 11th visit to Pennsylvania since taking office.

The White House announced Tuesday that Harris will be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to “continue her leadership in the fight for every American to have access to clean water in their home, school, workplace, and community.”

During her visit, Harris will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s progress toward delivering clean water for every American, including in often overlooked communities. According to a release, she will also address how investments in clean water are creating jobs across the country.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will join Harris during her visit.

