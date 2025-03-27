Victim of shooting at apartment complex in Pittsburgh speaks out

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 News is learning new details about an early morning shooting that happened last month when a woman said she was shot by a woman she barely knew outside of an apartment building.

Investigators said they are still working to piece together what led up to this violent attack. Officers have charged the suspect with attempted homicide.

The victim, still recovering in the hospital, told us this is not the first time senseless gun violence has shaken her family, but she hopes it is the last.

“I didn’t know who she was or what was going on when I got shot. I didn’t even know I got shot at first; I thought it was a BB gun,” said Faith Salter.

Faith Salter had just moved to Pittsburgh from Buffalo, New York, in early March and was staying with her cousin in the Hill District when she said a woman she barely knew shot her.

According to police, on March 15, just before 10 a.m., Lina Scott can be seen on surveillance video pointing a gun out the window of her car.

Investigators said the video then shows Salter, who was standing several feet away, grabbing her stomach and falling to the ground.

“She shot three times, only one luckily hit me. I was terrified, I didn’t know if I was going to make it or not, I have kids and everything,” Salter said.

According to Salter, Scott and her cousin had been in a previous fight, but she said that had nothing to do with her, and she wasn’t present when it happened.

“I don’t know what it was over,” she explained.

Salter is grateful to be alive and wants this sort of senseless gun violence to end.

“Tops Supermarket and the Buffalo mass shooting that was my brother Aaron Salter that was killed so wet through that,” she said.

On May 14, 2022, a white gunman traveled to a predominantly black community in Buffalo, New York. The gunman went into a Tops Supermarket and opened fire, killing 10 people in a racially charged mass shooting. Salter’s brother was one of the victims.

Salter has lost two brothers to gun violence.

“I’m just over it, I am completely, I’m beyond what to do,” said Mary Macsporran, the victim’s mother.

Salter’s mother says enough is enough.

“I am still in the middle of the murder trial for my son right now, and now I have to go to an attempted murder trial as well. That’s a lot,” Macsporran said.

Scott has been charged with attempted homicide and multiple felonies. She remains in jail.

