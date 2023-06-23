Video shows police questioning woman accused of killing estranged husband, wrapping body in plastic

PITTSBURGH — An interrogation video of police questioning a woman after she was arrested and accused of killing her estranged husband was shown in court Thursday.

The video shows a two-hour-long interview that the suspect, Janet Winbush, gave to detectives after she was arrested.

Her defense attorney tells 11 News she expects it to play a big role in the case.

“I was trying to defend myself,” Winbush said in the video.

Winbush’s defense has been saying that she killed her husband in self-defense after the two of them physically fought for hours on the day of his death.

Parts of her interview with police were played during her trial.

“He tried to repeatedly choke me and grab me,” Winbush said in the video.

Much of her interview was inaudible because she was sobbing throughout.

She’s charged with stabbing her estranged husband, Deric Davis, to death and then shoving his body into trash bags, while she pretended to not know where he was.

During her trial, her defense attorney questioned a psychiatrist who said Winbush likely suffers from battered woman syndrome.

But the Davis family disagrees and says she is lying. They are hoping she’s sentenced to life in prison.

Court resumes on Monday, where the judge will announce the verdict.

