BIZARRE VIDEO: Waxhaw teen screams 'I am Jesus!' after chase, crash

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. - A Waxhaw teen is accused of acting erratically while leading South Carolina troopers on a high-speed chase that ended with a serious crash.
Troopers in Fairfield County released dashcam video of the chase from March 17, which shows the 18-year-old didn’t stop behaving in a bizarre fashion following the wreck.
They said Carter Kendall was clocked going 106 mph on Interstate 77 before flipping his truck in Richland County.
Once troopers pulled Kendall out of the wreckage, he began screaming, "It’s all fake. Go back to normal, it’s all fake. This isn't real."
When they eventually handcuffed him, Kendall yelled, “I’m Jesus, I’m Jesus! You’re hurting me! Help! They’re hurting me!”
In the video, Kendall is screaming directly into the face of the trooper who was reading the teen his Miranda rights. He was screaming as loud as possible as the trooper said, "You have the right to remain silent."
"They're fake, they're fake cops," Kendall continued in the video, before saying, "He's gonna shoot me."
Kendall was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash and was later charged with DUI and failure to stop for police.
