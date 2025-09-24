Vigil for Charlie Kirk held in Pittsburgh; attendees call for unity in the country

PITTSBURGH — Two days after the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk, dozens of members of the local faith community gathered outside the City-County Building for a candlelight vigil.

Organizers said the goal was to honor Kirk’s life and promote unity during a time of political tension.

The event was hosted by The Log Church of Pittsburgh.

Many attendees held candles, wore shirts, and carried signs in memory of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who often spoke openly about his Christian faith.

“What you saw was an act of evil,” said Pastor Sam Linton of the Log Church.

Marcus Glover, who attended the vigil, said most of the people present shared Kirk’s faith.

“Most of the people here are believers; they believe in Christ,” Glover said.

“Regardless of how people felt about Charlie Kirk, he still was a man with a wife and kids.”

Others spoke about the need for peaceful dialogue and understanding in today’s divided political climate.

“I pray that we would stop turning to violence and that we would see each other as humans above our disagreements,” said Alyssa Suska, another attendee.

Several people told Channel 11 they came to the event not because of Kirk’s political views, but because they believe in the power of faith to bring people together.

“I didn’t know that man, so I don’t really have an opinion on him,” said Glover.

“But what I do know is he believed in Christ, and this is what it is about. Bringing people together.”

“It’s awesome. I like to see everyone come here and support him,” another attendee added.

A representative from Kirk’s nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, was also at the vigil.

They helped register people to vote and encouraged community involvement.

The leader of the local chapter spoke during the service as well.

