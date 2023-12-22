Local

Vigil held to honor homeless people who died in Pittsburgh this year

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Community members held a vigil Thursday to honor homeless people who died in Pittsburgh this year.

Organizers told Channel 11 they know of at least 22 deaths, which is more than any year before.

People gathered at the Homeless Memorial Wall on Grant Street for the vigil.

“I think it’s also a chance to celebrate people because they brought us joy, they brought us wisdom, they brought us belly laughs. I mean, these are people we knew and we loved,” Dr. Jim Withers with Operation Safety Net said.

Withers said addressing drug use is a large part of fighting homelessness.

