Vince Velasquez undergoes season-ending elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without the services of Vince Velasquez for the rest of the 2023 season after the right-hander underwent season-ending elbow surgery on Wednesday.

The surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will keep Velasquez from throwing for the next four months. He’s anticipated to return to game action in 11-12 months.

The surgery was done to address damage to Velasquez’s UCL, but was not Tommy John.

