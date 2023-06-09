Local

Vince Velasquez undergoes season-ending elbow surgery

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Vince Velasquez WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Vince Velasquez #27 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of the game at Nationals Park on April 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without the services of Vince Velasquez for the rest of the 2023 season after the right-hander underwent season-ending elbow surgery on Wednesday.

The surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will keep Velasquez from throwing for the next four months. He’s anticipated to return to game action in 11-12 months.

The surgery was done to address damage to Velasquez’s UCL, but was not Tommy John.

