VisitPITTSBURGH college promotion introduces students to city, gives discounts at local businesses

PITTSBURGH — VisitPITTSBURGH is bringing back the BURGH101 promotion in time for graduation season.

The program introduces college students and their families to Pittsburgh by giving discounts at local businesses and organizations around the city.

More than 1,000 students signed up for the free program when it launched for the 2023-24 academic year.

A savings badge gives access to discounts and promotions on admission, food, beverages and more at participating attractions and businesses. Badge holders can look for a BURGH101 sticker in the window of partner locations and show their badge to get discounts and specials.

Students who still have badges from the fall will have immediate access to the discounts, but those who have lost their badge or are new to BURGH101 can sign up for free. More about the program, including a list of participating businesses, can be found here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group