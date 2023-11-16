VisitPITTSBURGH presents 10-year plan to enhance tourism in Greater Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Experiences, connectivity and industry: those are the three focuses of VisitPittsburgh’S Tourism Development Plan, a comprehensive strategy to make the Greater Pittsburgh region a world-class destination.

Those behind the plan said it’s designed with the overall visitor experience in mind, while also identifying ways to enhance the quality of life for residents and those within the local hospitality workforce.

It started with 14 months of research and interviews with residents, visitors and stakeholders that led to the creation of an online resource that breaks down 80 different ideas, some of which are already well underway: the development of an African American Tourism Advisory Council with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and support for the expansion of culinary events and festivals.

“One of the things that came to the forefront — how do we get people throughout the market, how do we get them out into the 90 different neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh and all across Allegheny County?” said Jerad Bachar, president & CEO of VisitPittsburgh.

Bachar said a main purpose of the plan is looking at the competitiveness of Pittsburgh when it comes to other cities of similar size and market, like Columbus, Cleveland, Nashville and Indianapolis, while supporting industry and development here. VisitPittsburgh said of Pittsburgh’s 90 distinct neighborhoods, only 10% are popular visitor destinations anchored by major sports stadiums, museums and cultural institutions, parks and universities — so part of its plan is designed to better position and promote other parts of the city.

People we spoke with said they hope this helps to bring even more people to city neighborhoods like Mount Washington.

“I’m excited. The more the merrier. I love this view, I walk here every day, so people can keep experiencing it. There’s just so much to do,” said Rumbidzai Mabugu. “It’s just a plethora of so many options, which is kind of hard to find in other places.”

You can track the progress of all of these initiatives online at pittsburghTDP.org.

