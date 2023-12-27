Volunteers deliver comfort kits to heart transplant patients at Allegheny General Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Some volunteers for the Center for Organ Recovery and Education had a busy morning at Allegheny General Hospital.

A special delivery arrived at the hospital for heart transplant patients who weren’t able to go home for the holidays.

Sometimes, a care package can make people feel a little better when their health is on the line. And the gifts given to transplant patients came from people who know exactly what they’re going through.

“Well, we brought a gift for you. We know what you’re going through,” said Mike Eckman.

Eckman received a heart transplant a few years ago and was one of the volunteers who came to the hospital to bring holiday cheer to current patients.

“It’s such an honor to be part of this. Hand out these gifts and being able to talk to the individuals who have just received hearts,” Eckman said.

“You’re waiting for that donor. You don’t know if it’s gonna come today, tomorrow, in weeks, so it’s just anticipation and it gives anxiety too,” said Dax Craig, another CORE volunteer.

As much as Craig and Eckman wear holiday hats on their head as volunteers, it’s what’s in their hearts that bond them with the patients they’re visiting.

“I’m grateful and I thank God for giving me a chance at life,” Eckman said.

The care packages volunteers dropped off are comfort kits to help patients deal with life post-surgery. The gifts are little things like crossword puzzles, games and chapstick, that can make a big difference for those in the hospital or at home recovering.

“Ask questions. That’s the only way you’re gonna learn about it. And don’t be afraid, it’s nothing but up from here,” Eckman offered as a piece of advice to current transplant patients.

By the end of the year, Allegheny General Hospital will have completed 31 heart transplants.

