Volunteers honor veterans with families at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Members of the Travis Manion Foundation, named after a Marine killed in action in 2007, visited graves at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

They hosted The Honor Project on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Volunteers visit cemeteries and place coins on the graves of military members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. They also honor them with a moment of silence.

“It was a movement that was brought on by a woman who said that someone had contacted her and said, ‘I can’t go out to memorialize my loved one and I would love it if you could do this for me,’ and, so, she started this movement,” said Travis Manion Foundation Manager Jessica Gardner.

The project gives families the chance to honor the fallen and come together to grieve their own.

“It’s those they left behind. It’s not just about those that we lost. They’re still grieving and going through things and we want to find a place where they can come together in a community and be together and go through that with one another,” said Gardner.

More than 25,000 volunteers will visit 60 cemeteries across the country as part of the foundation’s work.

