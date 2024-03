PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium recently welcomed a new bird!

A western crowned pigeon hatched at the zoo and it’s one of only 10 recent chicks from around the world.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is only the second facility to welcome this vulnerable species in the last year.

This bird is one of the largest members of the pigeon family.

