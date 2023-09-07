Local

In wake of injury, McCutchen again expresses desire to return to Pirates in 2024

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 19: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores on a Carlos Santana single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on April 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen is very likely to be out the remainder of the 2023 season after it was revealed he was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a partial tear in his left Achilles tendon.

The 36-year-old veteran will be in a walking book for at least six weeks. With only 22 games remaining on the schedule, well, you can do the math.

It’s an unfortunate end to the latest chapter in McCutchen’s career, but the book isn’t closed just yet.

