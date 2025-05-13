‘Wall that Heals’ coming to Shaler Township ahead of Memorial Day

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will make an appearance in Shaler Township this year.

The “Wall That Heals” will be at the Shaler Area High School over Memorial Day weekend along with a mobile education center.

“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Shaler Township to allow local veterans and their family members a chance to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”

It will arrive on May 21 and the public will be able to view it the next day.

The wall is transported in a 53-foot trailer. When it arrives, the trailer opens with the exhibit built onto its sides. It is 375 feet in length and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.

The last time the wall was in Pittsburgh was in 2019.

