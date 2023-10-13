Local

‘Wall That Heals’ Vietnam Veterans memorial display now open in Fayette County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

‘Wall That Heals’ Vietnam Veterans memorial display now open in Fayette County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FAYETE COUNTY, Pa. — A Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica is on display at Penn State Fayette.

The display is a three-quarter scale duplicate of the national memorial in Washington, D.C.

The replica is 375 feet long and more than 7 feet tall.

“It is a pleasure for us to have it in Fayette County and we hope folks get the opportunity to come out and see it,” Administrative Coordinator Billie Jo Yuhaniak said.

The memorial is designed to honor the more than 3 million members of the armed forces who served in the Vietnam War.

It will be displayed around the clock through Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Powerball: $1.76B jackpot won in California; Pennsylvania ticket matched 5 numbers drawn for $2M
  • Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 3.2%
  • Attempted child lurings in O’Hara Township were 2 juveniles ‘joking around,’ police say
  • VIDEO: Security increasing at Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh locations due to conflict in Israel
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read