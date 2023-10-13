‘Wall That Heals’ Vietnam Veterans memorial display now open in Fayette County

FAYETE COUNTY, Pa. — A Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica is on display at Penn State Fayette.

The display is a three-quarter scale duplicate of the national memorial in Washington, D.C.

The replica is 375 feet long and more than 7 feet tall.

“It is a pleasure for us to have it in Fayette County and we hope folks get the opportunity to come out and see it,” Administrative Coordinator Billie Jo Yuhaniak said.

The memorial is designed to honor the more than 3 million members of the armed forces who served in the Vietnam War.

It will be displayed around the clock through Sunday.

