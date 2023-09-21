Wanted man arrested after crashing stolen car into building in Stowe Township, police say

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man with two warrants out for his arrest was caught Thursday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle into an American Legion.

Lee Williams Jr. was arrested in Stowe Township around 6 a.m. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of East McKeesport.

Surveillance video captured the car speeding through an intersection, breaking down a fence and crashing into the brick building. The vehicle landed upside down, injuring Williams.

“I saw flashing lights through the window. I thought, what the hell’s going on now! I look out the window and I see a car upside in my yard and cops everywhere! I said, ‘okayyyy’... so i got my slippers on and came out to see what the was going on.”

Williams was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

A passenger jumped from that moving vehicle and is not being charged.

Williams does have an extensive criminal history, including felony robbery, assault, fleeing and eluding police, endangering the welfare of children and more.

Stowe Township’s Police chief says more charges will be filed soon.

