Wanted man arrested after fleeing Allegheny County Courthouse

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after he fled from the Allegheny County Courthouse when he learned about a warrant for his arrest.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew McDade was arrested Friday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, the warrant was active as of Wednesday.

McDade was seen going up the stairs from the second floor, and deputies recognized him from previous police interactions. They called out to him to stop, but he turned around and ran back down the stairs.

McDade left the courthouse at the Ross Street entrance and ran up Forbes Avenue through the Manor Garage, the complaint said. He then exited the garage back onto Forbes Avenue, all while the deputy pursuing him yelled for him to stop.

The deputies caught up to McDade and put him in handcuffs.

McDade is facing additional charges of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and evading arrest or detention on foot.

