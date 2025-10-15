Wanted man had handgun in hoodie when arrested again, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBURGH — A wanted man is back in custody and now faces new charges, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials say Donte Harper, 25, of McKeesport, has been wanted since the end of July for a probation violation connected to a guilty plea for a case involving two gun charges.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office learned that he may be at an apartment on Brushton Avenue. They responded to the area on Oct. 8, locating him walking at a nearby intersection.

Harper was taken into custody without incident, but during the arrest, detectives noticed he had a firearm in his hoodie and confiscated it.

Harper was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and is now facing two new gun charges related to the weapon police say he possessed during that arrest on top of the bench warrant.

