Wanted man leads police on chase in Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A wanted man led police on a chase through various streets in Pittsburgh’s North Side last week.

According to the criminal complaint, police saw a man stopped at a red light on Woods Run Avenue at Brighton Road at around 1:40 a.m. on March 30. He turned right onto Brighton Road, although there were signs that said no turns on red.

Police tried to catch up to the car to get a read on the license plate, but the car accelerated to around 60 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour residential area. The driver swerved several feet into the other lane where he nearly struck a patrol car head on.

At Brighton Road and Simen Avenue, a police officer activated his emergency lights and siren, the complaint said. The driver continued to flee from the officers, running at least two stop signs and accelerating through the residential area upwards of 80 miles per hour.

Officers lost sight of the car at around Shadeland Avenue and Complete Street.

Police made contact with the car’s owner, who said a man named Byron Stevens came over the day before and took her to dinner. Stevens then dropped her off and returned the car on March 30 at around 10 p.m.

The complaint said that during the time of the interaction with Stevens, he was wanted for escape and two counts of fleeing and eluding.

Stevens is now facing additional charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, aggravated assault and various traffic violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group